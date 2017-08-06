Dass Frauen aus dem Nahen Osten genauso inspirierend sein können wie westliche, beweisen diese Ladies. Wir wagen einen blick über den westlichen Tellerrand.

Taim AlFalasi, Dubai

لا نـلـتـقـي إلا وداعــاً 🌀 17k Likes, 772 Comments – Taim AlFalasi – تيم الفلاسي | (@taimalfalasi) on Instagram: „لا نـلـتـقـي إلا وداعــاً 🌀“

Taim AlFalasi hat es bereits mit 25 unter die „100 Mächtigsten Araber unter 40“ geschafft, wenn es nach „Arabian Business“ geht. Nicht nur ihre Garderobe ist makellos, sie ist auch ein perfektes Beispiel, wie man sich als arabische Frau in einer Männerdominierten Medienwelt durchsetzt. Ihre Instagram Account hat 2,4 Mio Follower, bei Youtube sehen sich 500.000 regelmäßig ihre Beiträge an. Außerdem hat sie eine eigene Radioshow. Und uns frisst der Augenbrauen-Neid!

محـتـاجك . . محـتـاج أشـوف عـيـونك ✨ #montenegro #شلة_الأنس_في_مونتينيغرو 12.9k Likes, 204 Comments – Taim AlFalasi – تيم الفلاسي | (@taimalfalasi) on Instagram: „محـتـاجك . . محـتـاج أشـوف عـيـونك ✨ #montenegro #شلة_الأنس_في_مونتينيغرو“

***

Tara Emad, Kairo

Its Friday therefore its a good day🌸 37k Likes, 208 Comments – Tara Emad – تارا عماد | (@taraemad) on Instagram: „Its Friday therefore its a good day🌸“

Die Ägypterin ist Schauspielerin, Model und Studentin. Sie nutzt ihre Gefolgschaft von 923k Followern auch für gute Zwecke und hat 2013 eine Hilfwerk für Waisdenkinder und hilfsbedürftige Familien in Ägypten mitgegründet. Sie modelt seit sie 11 ist und studiert momentan an der Deutschen Universität in Kairo Angewandte Kunst und Kulturwissenschaften. Im Nahen Osten ist sie eines der gefragtesten Models und zierte mehr als 50 Covers von Magazinen in Ägypten, dem Libanon, Montenegro und sogar Frankreich.

***

Saufeeya Goodson, Dubai

Eigentlich wurde Saufeeya in North Caroline geboren, wuchs allerdings in Dubai auf. Sie gründete einen eigenen Instagram Channel namens Hijab Fashion, auf dem sie Stylingtipps für Hijab-Trägerinnen gibt. Ihr stil ist überrraschend cool und absolut inspirierend, sie ist die Meisterin des Stilmixes. Mit oder ohne Kopftuch: Diese Frau zeigt, wie man ein wahrer Weltbürger ist.

Minimal 🍃 #feeeeya 5,156 Likes, 26 Comments – Saufeeya Goodson (@feeeeya) on Instagram: „Minimal 🍃 #feeeeya“

***

Nadya Hasan, Abu Dhabi

EID MUBARAK .. love my new Valentino bag CC @theofficialselfridges 📸 @visualsbysaad #liketkit http://liketk.it/2rO4b @liketoknow.it 1,818 Likes, 64 Comments – Nadya Hasan (@thefierce_nay) on Instagram: „EID MUBARAK .. love my new Valentino bag CC @theofficialselfridges 📸 @visualsbysaad #liketkit…“

Nadya Hasan ist Modeschöpferin und Bloggerin aus den UAE. Also sie 2015 ihre erste Schuhlinie entwarf, setzte sie auf die 20er Jahre. „Ich wollte einen Stil erschaffen, der männliche und weibliche Formen verbindet.“ Klassischen Geschlechterrollen widersetzt sie sich somit indirekt.

I wear shades .. sometimes.. check out my latest blogpost on a travel guide to Jaipur … trust me it’s worth a read! Link in bio ❤ 📸 @visualsbysaad 1,105 Likes, 45 Comments – Nadya Hasan (@thefierce_nay) on Instagram: „I wear shades .. sometimes.. check out my latest blogpost on a travel guide to Jaipur … trust me…“

***

Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, New York

nice ankles seesterrrr 👀… 1,249 Likes, 16 Comments – Amani (@amani) on Instagram: „nice ankles seesterrrr 👀…“

Amani ist zwar in New Jersey aufgewachsen, und lässt ihre Follower den Amerikanischen Lebensstil durch eine muslimische Brille sehen. 2005 musste ihre Familie wegen Islamophobie in den Staaten temporär in den Jordan ziehen. Diese Erfahrung verarbeitet sie mit großem Erfolg in ihrem Magazin „Muslim Girl“ – wo sie unter anderem auch politische Proteste live begleitete.

stoop kid never leaves her stoop 🏈 can you guess the reference? 1,246 Likes, 14 Comments – Amani (@amani) on Instagram: „stoop kid never leaves her stoop 🏈 can you guess the reference?“